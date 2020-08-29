I enjoyed a shopping trip to Branson with Lee Hankins AND Brenda Smith one day last week. Vanity Fair was having a big clearance sale and we purchased several items there. That was the first time I have been shopping for clothes since last December!
Jim Hadfield has been clearing off some of his land that has grown up with a lot of small trees. Carl Ramsey has cut up some of the fallen trees for wood.
Pastors Ricky and Morna Stone had Sunday dinner with Janice and Jerry Harris last Sunday. Jeanine and Jay Newsome were here last weekend and attended the Restoration Life Fellowship Sunday morning services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.