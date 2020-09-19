We are seeing a little cooler weather in Batavia this week. That made it pleasant for getting outside and trimming some bushes. Carl Ramsey was on vacation days from work last week. We had big plans for doing a lot of necessary tasks around home while he was off work but that got interrupted so we didn’t get a lot done. My 350Z Nissan has to be started up and run for several minutes every so often to keep the battery up and I forgot about it until one day this week. Carl had to hot shot it for me. I don’t drive it a lot except when we go out to eat sometimes on the weekend. Well needless to say, we have not gone out to eat at a sit down restaurant since sometime before last March!!
