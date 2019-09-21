Jeanine Wilson and I returned home last Thursday night from a missions trip to India. We spent twelve days teaching in a Bible School and various church services. We had a few people that were of the Sikh people group attend our services. The Host Pastors said that the government will state that only 2% of the people in India are Christian, but it is actually about 10%. Also, if you google information about India you will see stated that India is the largest Democratic nation in the world. But in reality it is now more Communist than Democratic. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie, Conner and Carson Collie, Buddy and Nellie Mills and Pastor Clayton Journagan from Batavia Assembly of God volunteered at the Sharing Kitchen on Friday evening, Sept. 13. They were able to cook and serve a meal to many in the community. Saturday, Sept. 14, The Smith Family held their family reunion at Batavia Assembly of God. There were close to 40 in attendance and good food and fellowship. On Saturday, Sept. 14, Earl Ellegood IV and Carrie Whitfield were married in an outdoor ceremony behind Batavia Assembly of God. Pastor Collie performed the ceremony and the reception was held in the fellowship hall. The Ellegood's reside at Batavia and attend Batavia A/G. Bennie and Anna Hampton, grandparents of Conner and Carson Collie, came to visit Saturday, Sept. 14 and watched Conner play football at Harrison stadium. The Harrison Hogs, Conner's team, won! Pastor Emeritus Tollie Sutterfield will be preaching during the 10:45 am service on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Batavia Assembly of God. The Sutterfield's will be going on a mission trip to Russia soon and the church will be receiving an offering for them. To support the Sutterfield's Mission, you can send your check to Batavia Assembly of God, 7883 Highway 392 West, Harrison, AR 72601. Associate/Youth Pastor, Clayton Journagan will be preaching at Batavia Assembly of God on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10:45 a.m. Everyone is invited. Visit www.BataviaAG.com to learn more about Batavia Assembly of God or to watch services live or archived. Batavia Assembly of God took several to Marshall to the Kenda Drive-In Theater on Friday, Sept. 20 to watch Overcomer. They had a great time watching a great Christian movie.
