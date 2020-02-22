Sister Rozetta Badami provided us with a scare last week. She had a fall but fortunately after doctor examination we found that she did not break any bones. Sisters Lee Hankins, Janice Harris and I went over to Bull Shoals to check on her. She was doing much better than when we saw her last week. While we were with her at the hospital in Mountain Home we met Gary & Nina Johnson’s daughter-in-law. She is married to their son, Ed Johnson. She makes the drive from Mount Judea to Mountain Home for work every day. The Batavia Friendship Club has found a place here in Batavia to hold their monthly meetings. That will be a help and convenience for most of them.
