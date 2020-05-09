Batavia now has an Art Gallery in the making! Randal Woodward and his wife Eva are new tenants in the Batavia apartment complex. Randy is using a new art form consisting of Silica and Glass. Silica and sand is layered between glass creating a natural, but abstract scene. He created one of those for me! Randy let me choose the colors and when all was finished it was a beautiful nature scene! He created sand sculptures in 1974 to 1976 and became known as “The Sandman”. He sold Sand Sculpture Kits to TG&Y stores in the Midwest during the nineteen seventies. Some of his Artwork hangs on the walls of this nation’s Capital Building. Randy built a Major Gallery in Eureka Springs. He did Major Art Shows on a national level from 1993 to 1995 which was commissioned by Sam Walton. The effort became Walmart’s “National Environmental Education Program”. Randy’s artwork hangs in hotels, restaurants, and various other businesses. His present clientele is in Branson and Eureka Springs. His goal is to include Harrison. I find the gentleman and his wife interesting and we welcome them to our neighborhood.
