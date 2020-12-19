The snow fall earlier this week accumulated to three and a half inches on my back porch. It was a beautiful snow fall. We had such nice weather last Thursday I thought it would be great to plow the garden and get it ready for next Springs planting. But that hankering quickly faded away as the weather turned cold and the snow began to fall! Boyce and Leotta Hankin’s children and grandchildren came in from Kansas city to spend a few hours with them. This was their Christmas time together. I will surely be glad when this COVID issue is over so we can once again have the big family gatherings. While in Walmart’s one day this week I met my nephew Ellis Junior Campbell and his wife in one of the aisles. With that face covering thing on neither one of them recognized me until I tried to have a conversation with them. They thought I was a total stranger trying to visit with them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.