My sisters, Lee Hankins, Janice Harris and I went to Bull Shoals one day last week to visit our sister, Rozetta Badami. Health wise she is doing good. We got a little sleet and snow Monday of this week. That cold air hurt to the bone! It sure was nice to not be concerned about getting out in the weather and going to work. I have found that the saying “when you retire you don’t know how you had time to work” is a true statement!

