The sunshine this week has been awesome! My garden plants think so too. Carl and I had to purchase a new refrigerator this week. I looked all over town for a unit that would fit the available space. I had to borrow space to store the frozen foods from someone else while I went on the hunt. It took several days before I could find one. As I learned from the businesses that would ordinarily have those available in a couple of days, due to the fear of food getting scarce, people are buying up the freezers and the refrigerators with the freezer units. The word of God says “perfect love casts our fear: because fear has torment”! The men at Restoration Life Fellowship had a workday last Saturday. They did several maintenance jobs that were needing attention. Pastor Ricky Stone opened up the Harvest Time Ministry Church that is in town for service last Sunday night. That is the first service we have had at that location since the coronavirus outbreak. Brother Terri Burr was the speaker for that evening. And now for a nugget from the past, “Irene Moore shared with me that when her family first moved to the Batavia area long years ago they lived down on Terrapin Creek. Irene would on occasion walk up the hill from Terrapin Creek to the Batavia Store. The path she took brought her up by what we now know as the David Christian place. That was quite a walk!”
