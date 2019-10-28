Tuesday, Nov. 26, the annual Capps-Batavia Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Capps Trinity Baptist Church. Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Ricky Stone of Restoration Life Fellowship Church will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend. Following the service “finger foods” will be served. This is a great time of fellowship. The various church groups have the opportunity to sing a song, read a poem, or read an article of inspirational interest. So, mark your calendars for that event and plan to be there to support the pastor of your church. Pastors like to have a good showing of their sheep! Christian Motor Cycle members, Jerry & Janice Harris, Matthew & Carrie Harris and Freddie & Janell Barnard, attended the annual CMA Changing of the Collars Rally last weekend at Iron Mountain/Hatfield, Ark. I am not sure what all they do at that rally but I do know they have church services part of the time. Janice said those services were very good again this year. A few years back I had the opportunity to attend the Pastors Retreat hosted by CMA at Hatfield. Those services were excellent.
