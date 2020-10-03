There was a vehicle fire over on Cedar road one day this week. I heard the sirens and saw the fire truck going that way. I was glad to find out it was not a house fire. Carl Ramsey was off from work for several days. He returned to work one day this week. I visited on the phone with Jeanine Newsom. Our Pastor in the Philippines had called her. He asked if she would be willing to come back to the Philippines. She let him know that she would. I believe the country is still shut down and not allowing people to go in or out of the country. It may be a while yet before that trip could happen.
