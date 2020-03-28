Not much activity going on in Batavia at this time. Wednesday of last week, Lee Hankins and I did travel to Little Rock for a medical appointment I had. We did take sandwiches and a few other snacks from home for lunch in the event we did not have opportunity to purchase food. As expected the restaurants were doing “carry out” only. Fortunately, the weather cleared after early morning and the drive was not stressful. Although services were shut down at Restoration Life Fellowship last Sunday, Carl and I went by the Church and gave our offerings to help keep the church finances from hitting rock bottom for the week. Those utility and maintenance bills keep coming regardless of how many services we miss!
Batavia Assembly of God will be having Drive-In Church at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 29. Attendees can sit in their vehicles and listen to the live service on their radios or roll down the widow! With social distancing and quarantining disrupting church services, Batavia A/G is making it possible to remain separated in your own vehicle while still participating in a worship service. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie would like to invite everyone to this special service. There will be special music and Pastor Collie will be preaching on a special platform in the parking lot. All of Batavia A/G’s services are being live streamed at www.BataviaAG.com and on YouTube, with praise and worship and preaching of the Word of God. During this difficult time, we hope you will join us online or come to our Drive-In Service. The Drive-In Service will be live streamed as well for those are not able to get out. For questions, contact Pastor Phillip Collie at 870-741-3660. If weather permits, Batavia A/G will continue to have Drive-In services on Sunday mornings until things return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.