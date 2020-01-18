The benefit chili supper, silent auction, and gospel sing for Pam (Adams) Frazier was a huge success last Saturday evening! A great big “THANK YOU” goes out to everyone who participated. The singers for the event included the Restoration Life Fellowship Praise Team, Nikki & Terry Burr from Lead Hill and several of the Assembly of God singers. The chili that was served was excellent. I am not sure who made it but it was flavored “just right” for my taste buds! I visited with Ernestine Taylor one evening by way of phone this week. She said our brother-in-law, Larry Lawrence, is in rehab at the nursing home. They are expecting him to have ninety more days of rehab before he can come home. Your prayers from him are much appreciated.
