Freddie Barnard passed away last week after a lengthy battle with cancer. Our prayers go up for the family. Freddie will be greatly missed in our community. He had been a very active member of Restoration Life Fellowship as well as an active member of the CMA Motor Cycle Chapter. A memorial service will be help for the family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. at Restoration Life Fellowship Church. Capps Full gospel Church held a Gospel Bluegrass singing last Saturday evening. They also had other activities for entertainment as well. The event was well attended. The Workday for Restoration Life Fellowship was a day of changing light fixtures, cleaning and dusting fixtures, and installing dehumidifiers. That was not quit as entertaining as the event Capps Full Gospel Church enjoyed! Doug Cone was the breakfast cook for the crew. He had everything ready for the work crew at 7 a.m. that morning.
