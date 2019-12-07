Lee Hankins, Jeanine Wilson and I met in town for lunch Tuesday of last week after the weekly Monday prayer meeting at Restoration Life Fellowship. We had a good time of fellowship. Carl and I were out doing our annual Black Friday shopping on Friday and Saturday of last week. The weather did not cooperate! But we had a good time anyway. Charlie Frazier was here recently for several days. I visited with him one evening last week. Jack and De Riddle will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. Come wish them a Happy Anniversary visit. Batavia Assembly of God will be Christmas Caroling on Wednesday, Dec. 11. If you know of someone who is shut-in and would be blessed by a group stopping to sing Christmas Carols, please call Pastor Collie at (870) 741-3660. Batavia Assembly of God will be in revival with Evangelist Jared Horton Dec. 13 - 15. Service will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and on Sunday will be at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Make plans to attend, you will be blessed. Batavia Assembly of God will be having their annual church wide Christmas Party/Dinner 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Please bring finger foods. Everyone is invited.
