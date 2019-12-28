Pastors Stephen and Michelle Everett will be ministering Sunday morning, Dec. 29, at Restoration Life Fellowship. They are currently pastoring a church in Cape Coral, Florida. Everyone is welcome to attend. We had our Smith family Christmas party last Friday night. We had a good turnout. Several of the grandchildren were there. I have noticed that since mon and dad passed away, not many of the grandchildren attend the family reunions. I have said many times their absence indicates that they showed up to the reunions for grandma and grandpa instead of the aunts and uncles. So I was very pleased with the number of them that show up for the Christmas party. A great big “thanks” goes out those that were in attendance. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie hosted a Christmas party at their house for the deacon board and their wives. Ernest and Diana Ramsey, Clayton and Betty Harris and Buddy and Nellie Mills, all of Batavia, were there and serve as deacons at Batavia Assembly of God. Pastors Tollie and Sue Sutterfield, pastors Emeritus, along with church secretary, Molly Harris and her husband, Steve. Sis. Rachel had prepared a wonderful lasagna dinner and a great time was had. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, Batavia Assembly of God celebrated Christmas with their annual Christmas program. The children's church had a wonderful performance depicting the true meaning of Christmas, lead by Sis. Dede Harris; the youth group, directed by Sis. Melissa Davis and the adult choir, directed by Sis. Cindy Conklin, both had wonderful Christmas songs; scriptures were read by Pastors Phillip Collie and Tollie Sutterfield. There was a house full, and a great service. Thank you to everyone who came to support the kids and others. If you were unable to attend, you can watch the service at www.BataviaAG.com. Pastors Phillip and Rachel Collie would like to wish everyone a very blessed and safe Christmas and New Year. May God richly bless each one of you.
