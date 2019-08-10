Greetings from Capps. July was a busy month for the Capps-Batavia Fire Department. We
finished out the month with back to back structure fires, 2 early mornings in a row in Batavia
and Rock Springs areas. We’ll hope and pray for a calm rest of the summer. Travis and I
attended the Wildland Fire Suppression training, which was hosted by our neighboring
department in Alpena last Saturday morning. Bill James, the presenter from the Arkansas
Forestry Commission did a great job. Several firefighters from nearby departments also
attended. Unfortunately, it lasted all day and therefore I missed both the Swap Meet and the
open house at the Lutheran church in Capps.
There will be another Homesteaders Swap Meet next Saturday, August 17, at the Capps Mini-
Storage on Old Capps Road just off Hwy 392 from 8 a.m. until noon. Free to buyers, $5 to set up
and sell.
My friend Rob from the Colonel’s coffee club at the Townhouse Café told me the open house
went well at the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran church in Capps last Saturday. I got a chance
to take a look at the work that was done inside and they did a great job. Some of the men from
the Lutheran church in town did much of the work with help from some of the congregants. He
was telling me that the man who repaired the stonework in the front of the church after the car
wreck last year was actually the son of the man who did some of the original stonework. Just a
chip off the old block I guess, pun intended. They will be having a special service this Sunday
August 11 at 9:30 a.m. when their Bishop comes into town to celebrate the church’s anniversary as
well as some other milestones.
There are several folks at Capps Full Gospel with health challenges and in the hospital so please
keep them in your prayers. Psalms 34 says, “Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the
Lord delivers them out of them all”. We found out last Sunday night that Pastor Eddie has
better hair than Donald Trump and if you don’t believe it, you’ll need to visit the church for and
decide for yourself.
Don’t forget to keep our brave men and women in the armed forces as well as our first
responders in your prayers as well as our teachers and other school personnel and our precious
children as they return to school next week. Slow down, watch for the kids and buses and be safe. Blessings, Doug
