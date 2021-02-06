Greetings from Capps. Last week was relatively uneventful. There was some utility work going on Sunset Drive for a few days. Sunday evening’s 5th Sunday singing service at Capps Full Gospel was good. The highlight for me was the youth singing in a quartet and wow, they're really good. The Capps Cemetery is asking for donations for upkeep expenses. They can be mailed to: Capps Cemetery, c/o Carl Ramsey, 2846 Raby Lane, Harrison, AR, 72601. Capps Batavia Fire Department will have their monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. this Monday night at the Capps Firehouse on Old Capps Road. On a historical note, Troy Sanders Jr., who has been visiting his sister, Sally Wakefield, related a story about his father, of the same name, that took place around 1926 in Capps. He and his teenage friends rode up on their horses and threw a tow-sack containing a live skunk into the window of the stone church, which presently is the Lutheran church, while a revival service was in full swing. His family got him out of town soon after due to the fact that he could have served time for this offense in those days. As he traveled northwest, he was providentially detained by the beautiful hazel eyes of his future wife, who he met in Idaho. They eventually settled in the Pacific Northwest and raised a large family. Little did Sally know that she would one day return to the land of her father's nativity. And now you know, the rest of the story. Blessings, Doug
