Greetings from Capps. Thank the Lord for the much needed rain and cooler temperatures last week. In addition to the fire danger going up, trees were dropping leaves and the ground was very dry. We could still use some more, hopefully it will come soon. I sold 3 young roosters at the Homesteaders Swap Meet last Saturday. It was pretty well attended and will be held again next Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Capps Mini Storage off Hwy 392 on Old Capps Road from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. Pastor Eddie Reed gave me the opportunity to preach last Sunday night at Capps Full Gospel. It was a blessing and God moved in a special way in the service. We appreciate our church family there so much. I spent one day last week building a critter-proof storage cabinet for the feed bins in our barn, which is what our recent bear visitor was trying to get into, not our goat pen. I'm hoping it doesn't get tested any time soon. Capps Batavia Fire Department will have our August board meeting on Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Capps Firehouse. Have a good week, live courageously and be blessed, Doug
