Greetings from Capps. I just returned Monday from visiting my mom in Albuquerque, NM. Temperatures were in the high 90’s there with low humidity so it felt pretty good. We sang a duet on Sunday at her church before I left. When I got home, my wife, Jennifer, was working on the ark in our driveway (just kidding). She said rain from last week totaled over 8 inches, much needed so thank the Lord for that. A young man named Aaron shared the message at Capps Full Gospel on Sunday night, sorry I missed it as he testifies regularly about what God is doing in his life. The Wakefields’ son, Leo, went back to Alaska on Monday also after a nice visit with his folks. Boone County issued a severe weather warning and there was a power outage on Monday afternoon after a brief squall came through. By the time we got back from the talk at the Boone County History Museum, the lights were back on. There were several big trees and limbs down along Hwy 392 from earlier storms so not sure what caused the outage. Back to work and chores, so stay dry and keep looking up. God bless, Doug
