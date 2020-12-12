Greetings from Capps. Jennifer and I spent last week getting back into the swing of things after having company. The nice weather has given us a chance to work on outdoor projects that need to be completed before winter. We've been going back to our small, socially distanced fellowships for the last few weeks. Some folks still aren't comfortable being in public gatherings, which is completely understandable. We visited Russell Faddis on Monday, he's doing well. Pastor Eddie from Capps Full Gospel is fully recovered and back in action. Our friend Leo Wakefield had his gall bladder out last week, having his son, Dan, here has sure helped. Capps Batavia Fire had a few calls, a downed power line at the KOA, seems a semi truck attempted a uturn in their parking lot. Also one brush fire call. We've been working on painting and remodel of the Capps firehouse also. Looking much better already. The Homesteaders Swap Meet will not be set up for December through February. Stay tuned for spring updates and you can still access the Facebook page. I did notice on the marquis that the Capps Seventh Day Adventist Church will be having their Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 12 (today) at 11 a.m. No word yet on what other area churches are doing. Before you know it, 2020 will be in the rearview mirror, just one more reason to keep looking up and moving forward because the Best is yet to come. Blessings, Doug
