Greetings from Capps. We've been under the glory cloud here at the base of the mountain since last Friday. I'm sure warmer, dryer weather is coming soon, I may lay back enough salvage lumber to build an ark just in case. It was a busy weekend last week, just as we were heading out the door to church, a fire call came in. Thankfully, it was a garage, not a home, and since it was right around the corner from the firehouse in Capps, we got there and got it under control quickly. Several units responded but afterwards I was bushed and took a nap. As soon as I got up, another call came in and we responded to a chimney fire north of town. When it rains, it pours I guess. I still managed to get to church in the evening and it’s a good thing because I was preaching. Thank the Lord for strength and good health. With the current situation we face, stay calm, use common sense and keep informed. Boone County and The City of Harrison have info on their websites and numbers you can call for updates. Don’t forget to check on elderly neighbors or those who live alone as they may need extra assistance in troubled times. Remember, this too shall pass. God bless, Doug
