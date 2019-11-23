Greetings from Capps. Sure glad we're past that cold spell and Indian summer (Ha ha) is here. We saw temps in the single digits in Capps, zero or below with wind chill. We met our friends Elva and Dovie at the sale barn last Friday night for the sheep and goat auction. Last weekend, 3 of us from Capps Batavia Fire attended the Intro to firefighting /Personal Protective equipment training which was hosted by Diamond City. Kudos to Glenda and crew for everything including coffee, donuts and pizza. Our regular monthly training was Monday night. Sunday afternoon, I went to the rehearsal for the area Community Choir production of Handel’s Messiah. Recovering from a cold and froggy, I may have made a better bass than a tenor. Remember to mark your calendars for the Capps Batavia area churches’ Community Thanksgiving service this coming Tuesday, November 26 at Capps Full Gospel church on Hwy 392 and Creel Rd at 6:30 p.m. with fellowship afterwards. Pastor Ricky Stone of Restoration Life in Batavia will be the speaker. Our son Daniel and his girlfriend, Blyth, are arriving tomorrow from Colo. We look forward to spending time with them. This Thanksgiving and every day, let's remember to count our blessings and be thankful and don't forget those who may be alone this holiday season, it can be a lonely time without the ones you love. Sometimes a note, phone call or an invite can make a world of difference. Blessings, Doug
