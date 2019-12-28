Our friend Chris Wrone from Capps was on KY3 News last Friday night in a story about the micro shelter at the House of Hope. He's been working there for some time now and helping out with the warming shelter they operate on nights below freezing. Last Thursday night, I had the opportunity to sing in the Harrison Community Choir’s performance of Handel’s Messiah. We saw Pastor Dan Kaffenberger and his wife, former Pastors at the Capps Adventist Church there as well as some of the residents from Hillcrest Home. It was well attended despite being rescheduled from Monday. On Saturday night, Jennifer and I, along with her sister, Anamaria, and other friends, attended the Christmas play, The Miracle of Christmas, at Sight and Sound Theater in Branson. It was very well done and moving. We appreciate living in a place where there are a variety of wholesome entertainment options available. We ate at Cracker Barrel afterwards before heading home. On Friday, our Pastor’s wife, Morna Stone, had a successful surgery on her heart in Fayetteville. She felt good enough to be at church on Sunday. On Monday night, the Capps Batavia Fire Department had our Christmas get together at the Western Sizzlin. The store where I work will be closed from Christmas Day until Jan. 1 so it looks like I'll be working on the honey do list. We trust you and yours had a blessed Christmas, not looking like a white one presently, maybe grilling weather. Have a safe and bountiful New Year and remember, The Best is yet to come. Blessings, Doug
