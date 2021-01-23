Greetings from Capps. We were definitely in the deep freeze last week. So glad for some warmer weather. We had the memorial service for my brother-in-law, Carlos May-Gamboa, last Saturday at Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia. Some of the staff and students from Berryville where he taught attended, as well as family and friends. Capps Batavia Fire Department conducted Firefighter Basics training for members of some neighboring departments last Saturday as well. We've assisted Omaha Fire on a few calls recently. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations included first responders, many situations involve being in close proximity to others so that was timely. As of this writing, we are a day away from inauguration day, remember to keep our nation and our leaders in prayer, as well as all those who are serving in the armed forces at home and abroad. Blessings, Doug
