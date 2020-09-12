Greetings from Capps. My wife, Jennifer, and I just returned from a whirlwind trip to New Mexico. We were hunkered down in an undisclosed location and had a good visit with my mother. That state is much more closed down so we didn't attempt to do anything but we enjoyed playing games and eating lots of good food. They had record high temperatures near 100 each day. The rental car agency ran out of cars so they had to substitute a Jaguar, a bit cramped but plenty of ponies. My niece from KC house sat for us and took good care of the farm, along with our friends Ken and Sharon and Teresa Casey. No reports of coons, snakes, bears or other critters in the area. My son told me it snowed in Denver on Tuesday morning, so glad to live here now. I bumped into Pastor Eric Stefanski from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church while shopping at Aldi. My friend Rob from the Townhouse cafe goes to his church in Capps.. We visited there shortly after moving here in 2018. Well, hopefully we'll get caught up on News and Life in the next few days and have more to report. Capps Batavia Fire Department will have our board meeting this coming Monday at 7 p.m. at the Capps firehouse.
