Greetings from Capps. Two more of my neighbor's cows calved last week, my wife, Jennifer, watched one of them being born out our back door. Our late summer heat continues, I don't think most folks are getting into fall mode yet, although mums and pumpkins are popping up around town and Halloween stuff is in the stores. Last I heard, the Homesteaders Swap meet will be held next Saturday, Sept. 21 at the usual time and location in Capps. I've got one rooster too many so I may end up there next week. I've been working on my canoe and hope to get it out on some rivers this fall. Our church group from Restoration Life in Batavia had an ATV outing last Saturday at Big Piney. Thanks to my friend James for the use of his Polaris. It was a long but enjoyable day with caves, river, homesteads and swimming holes. The Capps Batavia Fire Department will have training at the Capps firehouse on Monday, Sept. 16. Remember to stay hydrated and check on elderly neighbors until cooler weather gets here. God bless, Doug.
