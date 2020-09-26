Greetings from Capps. The Swap Meet was pretty well attended last Saturday. Jennifer and I browsed around but we were looking for some older laying hens to replace the 3 that were killed /eaten by the bear back in August. Capps Batavia Fire Department had a call a week ago Thursday night, a poultry house fire. We were on scene for several hours. The big new log house on Castleberry is nearly finished. Looks like they might be moved in by Thanksgiving. I went to England (Arkansas) last Monday to pick up a load of pumpkins for my store. I arrived just in time to be “crop dusted” by a couple of vintage planes dusting a cotton field next door. I remember those planes flying over the fields in southern California near where we lived. With the cooler weather, folks seem to be getting in the fall mood. Although it is harvest time, things seem to be a little different this year, but then again, it IS 2020. I'm sure glad that nothing takes God by surprise, we'll just, “stand by for News” as the late Paul Harvey used to say and keep on keeping on. Blessings, Doug
