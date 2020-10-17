Greetings from Capps. Last week was busy with work, site preparation for a storage container and more house demolition. The fall colors have been good this year with the dryer weather, only some trees are stressed and dropped their leaves early. We celebrated Betty Dewhirsts’ birthday Saturday at Pastor David Grant's house. She was really touched by the gifts and stories people shared. Sonja and Beth Huskey’s parents, Rickey and Shirley Harville, ministered at Capps Full Gospel on Sunday night. They arrived from Alabama just before the service started in their big RV. I was thoroughly enjoying (Yes, you can have fun in church) their anointed music until my pager went off and had to rush off to an RV fire on Ridgeway Loop. Finally got home about 10:30 p.m. Monday night we had our monthly board meeting at Capps Batavia Fire Department, lots of positive projects have been completed and a few more are nearing completion, including a communications upgrade. Today (Saturday) is the Homesteaders Swap Meet from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392. Not sure about the schedule for November but I'll let you know when I find out. I'll leave you with the words to an old song, “Many things about tomorrow, I don't seem to understand. But I know Who holds tomorrow, and I know who holds my hand.” Blessings, Doug
