Greetings from Capps. I trust your New Year is getting off to a good start. Ours was a bit rocky out of the gate but we're convinced that God has good things ahead as we keep moving forward. We got the good report we've been expecting a week ago Monday when my wife, Jennifer, had her check up at Claude Parrish. She has been miraculously healed and well (complete remission for 2 years in dr. talk) and Doctor Baldeo took her off both drugs she was taking, one of which was a very expensive chemo drug. Praise God! We had the opportunity to testify and preach at Capps Full Gospel last Sunday night. There was a pretty good turnout despite that being the night of the Chiefs game. Last Monday morning, there was a rollover wreck just down the hill from Capps. I went by just after it happened on my way to Mountain Home for an appointment to donate convalescent plasma. Harrison Fire Department had to extricate some people from the vehicle but I don't think anyone was critically injured. Capps Batavia Fire has had several calls in the last few weeks, we're thankful for some moisture to help keep the fire danger down. If you haven't done it lately, New Years and the 4th of July are good times to check batteries in smoke and CO detectors. Most of the newer versions are sealed units that are rated for several years, after which you just replace the unit. Just push the test button periodically. Well, hard to believe it will be groundhog day already next week, Spring will be here before we know it. Blessings, Doug
