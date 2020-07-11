Greetings from Capps. Is it fall yet? Well, we know summer is definitely here with a vengeance. There was some scattered rain last weekend, including down in Gaither, where I was attending a cookout at the home of Pastors Ricky and Morna Stone of Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia, but not much rain in Capps. Last Saturday morning I swung by the Homesteader's Swap Meet and talked to Gayla and some other folks there, including Miss A of Sloan's Family Farms, who had several varieties of chicks and turkey polts to sell. I met another gal who moved here from Colorado about 8 years ago. Seems her story is similar to ours, we loved it there but it wasn't the state we had come to know and love, things have gone south there over the last several years. It was good to see brother and sister Tollie Sutterfield at Capps Full Gospel on Sunday evening. I hadn't met them before but knew they were long-time residents of Capps and also read the column. We did get to hear him preach when we visited Batavia Assembly of God after we first moved here. Francis Flippo told me her house on Creel Road finally sold after 2 years on the market and she's moved in with her sister, Sally, in the Capps area for the time being. That's a praise the Lord for sure. Capps Batavia Fire responded to a car fire on north Hwy 65 last Saturday night. It was extinguished quickly and we cleared the scene by 11 pm. So glad the rest of the night was quiet, being the 4th of July. We have gone to 2 other car fires in almost exactly the same spot over the last year. We also responded to a home fire alarm on Sunday afternoon, thankfully, no fire. The Fire Board will meet on Monday night at 7 at the Capps Firehouse. The Homesteader's Swap Meet will be held at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392 from 8-noon next Saturday, July 18. There is no charge to set up and its' a great place to find farm animals and accessories of all kinds and network with like-minded people. Until next time, stay safe and walk in wisdom, not fear. Blessings, Doug
Most Popular
Articles
- Board moves on personnel matters
- Talking about hard topics a start
- Off-duty Florida deputy locates runaway from Newton County
- Boone County COVID-19 cases climbing
- James Martin
- Old Eagles gymnasium shows strength through time
- Mayor hopes he’s overreacting to virus
- New coach, but still no principal
- Landmark Albright Hall demolished for parking lot
- Abby 'Ab' Phillips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.