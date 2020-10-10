Greetings from Capps. A week ago Monday, during our monthly training meeting at the Capps Batavia Fire Department, we were called out to the multi vehicle collision on Hwy 65. We were on scene for a couple of hours and several people were transported to the hospital. I found out later that there was a fatality also. We've had numerous calls to that stretch of highway north of Harrison in the last year. We responded to another vehicle fire and an RV on fire in the early morning hours last Tuesday, just outside Capps. With folks cranking up the furnaces and wood stoves, this is a great time to have your heating units checked, flues cleaned and check smoke, CO and CO2 alarms for good batteries and function, lives may depend on it. I dropped by the Homesteaders Swap Meet last Saturday and Gayla blessed me with some Pineapple upside down cake jam, which was great on waffles. The next swap meet is Saturday Oct. 17 also at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Our friend, Betty from Branson, brought her company, who were here from Japan, to minister the Word at Pastor David Grant's home last Saturday night. Steve, her son-in-law, was born in Japan to missionary parents and along with his wife, Shelley, pioneered a church there, which their daughter and her husband are now pastoring. Bill Ray Lewis from Capps dropped by the store last week and met my boss, Robert Hinze. We've been busy with fall mums, pansies and pumpkin sales, even trees and shrubs. We're on pace to have our best sales year in the stores 5 years. I attribute it to the blessing of the Lord, so glad we didn't have to close down as planting has given folks something to do at home. I even had people who came down just to get out of the house and look at flowers, good for the soul. With the election season upon us, remember to vote, pray for our nation and leaders and be gracious to those who have differing views, God bless, Doug
