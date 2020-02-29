Greetings from Capps. Pastor David Grant hosted Charlotte Holmes of Southern Missouri (See the Ozark County Times, Dec. 25 edition, online) at his home on Saturday night. The gathering was well attended with around 45 people in attendance. She shared her experience of dying at Cox Hospital in Branson and seeing Paradise. Jesus gave her the choice to return but only if she would share her story. Everyone was blessed and encouraged, she'll be speaking at some other area churches in the near future. Pastor Eddie Reed was under the weather on Sunday night so Bobby Huskey shared a rousing message. His wife, Sonja also played the drums, which was a surprise. Many folks are still battling illness so please keep them in your prayers. Monday night was our annual meeting and firefighter training at Capps Batavia Fire Department. A great deal was accomplished and it looks like we're going to be picking up a few new volunteers to replace some departing ones. One of the crew on our last call shared about how the kitchen counter was burned up but the bible on it was intact. Coincidence? Blessings, Doug
