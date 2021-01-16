Greetings from Capps. Last week was off to a roaring start beginning Saturday night when Capps Batavia Fire Department responded to assist with a structure fire in Omaha. Finally got home around 2 am Sunday morning. Later that day my sister-in-law called to tell us that her husband, Carlos May-Gamboa, had lost his battle against Covid. She and her daughter were able to be with him at NARMC when he passed, so that was a blessing. He loved the Lord so we have the hope of a heavenly reunion someday. He'll be greatly missed by his family, friends and staff and students at Berryville High School, where he taught Spanish for several years. My friends, Pastor David Grant and Leo Wakefield are both continuing to improve after COVID-19 and gall bladder removal, respectively. Our friend, Russell Faddis, called to let us know he was moving to the rehab wing of the hospital in Branson. think we're all looking for some positives in the new year, it looks like it's going to be another challenging one, I'm thankful that we have a God who doesn't change, He is the calm in the midst of the storm. The vaccination program is under way, with the first phase for medical personnel, senior homes and first responders. Information can be found on the Arkansas Department of Health or Harrison City websites. Harps Grocery and pharmacies are helping administer shots. I had to make 5 phone calls to figure it out, I hope this process is streamlined in the days ahead. Be strong and of good courage, blessings, Doug
