Greetings from Capps. The big news from last week was the HEAT, thank God for cooler weather starting last Monday, it was very refreshing. A bit more rain would have been nice but we had over ½ inch of soaking drizzle.
Our friend Leo continues to recover from his second knee surgery.
Jennifer and I had dinner last Friday with our good friend Russell Faddis after seeing his new apartment. God really blessed him with a nice place and we’re thankful, it is set up for a disabled person as well with no stairs. We saw him again Sunday night at Capps Full Gospel, where Pastor Dave Grant was ministering. He was in the White House on 9-11 and shared his experiences about their God-ordained time there and not being able to get out of the city.
Since today is my birthday, my wife is taking me out to eat at the new restaurant on the square and then to the Lyric Theater for the matinee performance of Beauty and the Beast (Jr). It’s awesome to have a talented group of young people in our community and we like to support the Ozark Arts Council for their good work.
There are 2 events coming up NEXT weekend in Capps proper. On Saturday, August 3 from 8 a.m.-noon will be the Homesteaders Swap Meet at the Capps Mini-Storage on Old Capps Road just off Highway 392. Also on Saturday, August 3, the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (the Stone church on the bend) at the corner of Old Capps and Hwy 392 will host an open house for the community from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They’ve just finished a remodel and want to invite folks to see the church and celebrate with them. I’m thankful for the faith community we have here given we’re such a small area, if you don’t have a church home, there are several within walking distance to avail yourself of on Saturdays and Sundays.
Despite the struggles each of us have in our lives, let’s not forget to count our blessings, we live in a free country where we have great liberties and compared to many countries an abundance of material goods. Blessings, Doug
