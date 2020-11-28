Greetings from Capps. Last week I was quite busy trying to tie up loose ends. I made a trip to Conway to pick up some stunningly beautiful Christmas trees for my store, they won't last long. Our son Daniel and his girlfriend, Blythe, arrived last Saturday from Colorado and we spent some time in Springfield before coming back home. He helped me with some farm chores on Monday and we spent Tuesday fishing near Cotter on the White River. He and Blythe both do a lot of fishing in Colorado. She caught a baby Rockfish, something she had never seen before so that was a new experience. We saw Bill Ray Lewis in town, I sure hope I look that good when I’m his age. Our friends, the Wakefields, also have their son, Daniel, visiting from Colorado, what a coincidence! We missed the service at Capps Full Gospel but heard that Pastor Eddie wasn't feeling well so please keep him in your prayers. We need our shepherds more than ever in these uncertain times. Pastor David Grant also had his daughter, Sandy and her husband, Jim, visiting from Dallas for a few days last week. Another one of our friends in Capps got a good report from the doctor on some tests they had done, so we thank the Lord for that. We always pray for and expect the best possible outcome because God is good. We trust that your Thanksgiving celebration, whether small or large, was blessed with Love, joy, peace and happiness.
