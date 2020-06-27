Greetings from Capps. Last week was sure busy with haying, work and company but did have a chance to relax last weekend. I went down to the Townhouse Café for breakfast on Saturday, then perused the Farmers market. Lots of goodies, Shirley was sold out of cinnamon rolls but I did manage to score some apple pie bread and an aloe Vera plant. I swung by work to pick up a birdbath and delivered it to my new acquaintance, Bill Ray Lewis, who claims to be the oldest surviving resident of Capps who was actually born in Capps. I guess there was one of the Flippo girls that passed a while back that previously held that title. I look forward to picking his brain for historical snippets to include in future columns, who knows, there may even be a book there. Pastor David Grant's daughter, Sandy and her husband, Jim, visited last weekend from Dallas. At a small home gathering in Blue Eye last Sunday night, she played a stunning rendition of, “It is well with my soul” on the piano and Jim shared the anointed Word as well. Everyone went home refreshed. We look forward to being back at Capps Full Gospel on Sunday night after missing a few weeks. 3 trips to Rogers to doctors this week and hope to catch up on some farm chores, and of course, catch a few naps. Its tough being semi-retired but someone has to do it, until next week, stay safe and be blessed, Doug
