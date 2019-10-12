Greetings from Capps. Last Saturday, there was plenty of excitement in Capps with an auction and the Swap meet. The heavens opened on Sunday to the tune of 7 inches of rain and a big cool down. Fall is finally here. I spent part of the afternoon recovering my driveway gravel from Creel road, it was a gulley washer for sure. Our friends Leo and Sally will have lots of company with his brothers and her nephew and family visiting in Oct. Our good friends Don and Janet Mounts will be here this weekend and staying with Pastor David Grant. Don will be ministering at Harvest Time Ministries on Hwy 7 south of town on Sunday night at 6 p.m. They were a real blessing last Dec. when they came and helped care for Nona Grant just before she went to be with Jesus. The Homesteaders Swap meet will have a festival next Saturday, Oct. 19 with a variety of booths, demos and possible live entertainment planned. As far as I know, it will be at the usual location on Old Capps right off Hwy 392 from 8-12. You can also buy and sell animals and farm related items on the Facebook page as well. Until next time, God bless.
