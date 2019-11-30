Greetings from Capps. Capps Batavia Fire had a call for a brush fire last Wednesday on Hwy 43 near the Grubb Springs Church. Thankfully the wind was down and the fire was quickly extinguished. Someone got a pretty good security cam photo of a man rifling through mailboxes in Capps. It's been going on for a while so hopefully the suspect will be caught soon. Our son Daniel and Blyth, his girlfriend, arrived safely on Sunday evening from Colo. They're staying all week so we look forward to making some memories while they're here. I trust that you will have had a happy and blessed Thanksgiving, we have much (more than football and stuffing our pie-holes) to be grateful for. It's been nice meeting some more folks who read the column at the Community Choir practice for Handel’s Messiah. For a small town, we have a great daily newspaper. All for now, blessings, Doug

