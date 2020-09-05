Greetings from Capps. Thanks to all my devoted readers out there who missed me two weeks ago. We should be back on track now. Last week was pretty busy between playing nurse for my wife, who had ingrown toenails surgery, and finishing a new chicken house with tin roof. Last week the Capps Seventh Day Adventist Church had a prophecy conference several nights, with recent events it seems there is more interest. Last Sunday night was the 5th Sunday singing service at Capps Full Gospel, lots of great music and bluegrass backup. Our good friend, Russell Faddis, was in the hospital again with pneumonia. Praying for a speedy recovery for him. We've been in the Gaither Mountain glory cloud a few days last week, extremely thankful for the 2 plus inches of rain we've had as of Monday and more expected. Definitely feeling more fallish. The Homesteaders Swap Meet will be today (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road and Hwy 392. Happy Labor Day and thanks for all the dedicated workers out there, especially our military, police and first responders. Blessings, Doug

