Greetings from Capps. After a nice break from the summer weather, the heat came back on last week with a vengeance. Hunkering down in the air conditioning feels great until you have to go outside. Jennifer does everything she possibly can to cool off her chickens and guineas short of bringing them inside into the air conditioned cabin. Thankfully, the goats are of an African breed and don’t seem bothered. Makes you wonder how our ancestors survived, surely they were a tougher breed than today's generation. There was a search and rescue operation based out of Capps Batavia Firehouse the week before last. It was called off in the evening after it was determined that the missing person was no longer in the area. Thankfully, fire calls have been minimal so far this summer after a busy summer last year. Capps Full Gospel church hosted evangelist David Owens last Sunday through Wednesday. He delivered powerful and timely messages to good crowds each night. In these days of uncertainty, we sure need direction and assurance from the Almighty. The Homesteaders Swap Meet will be today (Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Capps Mini Storage I had a great time there 2 weeks ago and made some new friends, including Don Whittaker. You can check it out on Facebook as well to see who is bringing what, etc. Thanks to Gayla and her family for their hard work to make it happen. As always, I welcome your comments, factoids, happenings and other Capps related items and look forward to hearing from you. Take courage and blessings, Doug
