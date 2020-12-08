Greetings from Capps. We had some beautiful weather Thanksgiving week while our son and his girlfriend were here, but not so great starting Sunday with the cold and wind. Spent some of the week winterizing things and getting animal pens, etc, ready for cold weather. We also strung some Christmas lights before the winds came. There was a call early Sunday morning for Capps Batavia Fire, a gas meter leak. Black Hills arrived pretty quickly to mitigate it. I think we may have one of our engines in the Harrison Christmas parade as well. We took our son and his girlfriend down to the square last Saturday and ate brunch at the Townhouse Café before browsing some stores. We found some clothing and jewelry at Frenzy. I hope everyone will make an effort to support our local small businesses. We also checked out the Veterans memorials. I didn't realize there were bricks for all the veterans on the square, lots of Cone names there also. Boone County does a great job honoring those who have served our country, one more reason I'm proud to be a part of this community. Remember to pray for those who are far away from home during this holiday season and for all who may be experiencing feelings of loneliness, depression or despair. Sometimes a quick call, email, text or note can lift a person in need of encouragement. God bless, Doug
News from Capps
- By DOUG CONE dandjcone@msn.com 303- 547-7298
