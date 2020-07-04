Greetings from Capps. Hopefully you have been staying cool with the summer heat coming on. This would be a great time for a trip to the Colorado mountains or an uncrowded beach somewhere. I guess I’ll have to settle for trips to the river and sitting in front of the AC. My high school reunion was canceled so not sure when the next trip will be, but my wife, Jennifer, and I are both homebodies so we're content sticking close to home. My brother in law, Carlos, had to go to the ER with facial dropping symptoms last week. Thankfully there was no stroke or heart issues, just sudden onset of Bels Palsy. A couple hit a deer around the corner from our place on Creel Road last week, they went off the road but weren't injured. That first bend in the road south of Capps is a dangerous corner, blind, big bumps, not well marked and lots of heavy truck traffic. Sounds a lot like a majority of the roads in the Ozarks. You and yours have a safe summer, walk in wisdom, not fear. Blessings, Doug
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.