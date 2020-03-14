Greetings from Capps. Another beautiful week of warm temperatures and sunshine. Things are getting a bit dry though so hopefully we'll get some rain soon. I caught up with my friend, Chris Wrone, last week. He's been busy through the winter working at the House of Hope and coordinating the warming shelter volunteers. With nights above freezing, that should be wrapped up for the season. Capps Batavia Fire Department had training for several new volunteers last Friday evening and all day Saturday. It was very good and also gave us an opportunity to replace the hoses on one of our pumpers. We also had our board meeting on Monday night and had a very productive time. We had a great service on Sunday night at Capps Full Gospel. Pastor Eddie has been ministering on “slaying giants” and we're seeing many go down. I'm still trying to finish up a new chicken pen for my wife and demolition of the farmhouse continues as well. Until next time, blessings to you and yours, Doug.
