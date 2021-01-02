Greetings from Capps and Happy New Year! Well, last week was very Ad-eventful. I worked up until Wednesday before Christmas but after I got home that evening began to feel poorly. By later that night, I was running a fever and body aches. After a pretty rough night, I drove myself in to the Urgent Care for a COVID-19 test on Christmas Eve morning. I guess that makes me a statistic now. My fever broke later that night and by the evening of Christmas Day, I was feeling better. I think my quarantine (home detention) is over today (Saturday). Frances Flippo called us on Christmas afternoon and brought us over some dinner of ham, potatoes, green bean casserole, etc. She’s a real blessing as neither of us was up for cooking anything. Capps Batavia Fire was busy with a large brush fire the day after Christmas and then a structure fire later that evening. When it rains, it pours, sometimes. As of this writing, Monday, our friend Russell Faddis was still in the Branson hospital but in good spirits. Sunday afternoon, Jennifer and I took our goats into our upper pasture for some exploring. They appreciated the fresh grass and weeds, although they weren't sure what to think of the neighbors’ dogs or vis versa. Now we're bracing ourselves for a potential ice event, never a dull moment in Arkansas. With God's help, we'll weather any storms that come our way in 2021, blessings, Doug
