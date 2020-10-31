Greetings from Capps. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed tonight or early Sunday morning if you’re an early riser. Unfortunately, my rooster will continue to crow about an hour before sunup, nobody told him about it. Today (Saturday) will be the Homesteaders Swap Meet, last I heard, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392. You may want to check their Facebook page before coming out as weather could be iffy. Capps Batavia Fire Department responded to a chicken house fire last month and the owners, James and Ida Jane Widner, dropped by the Capps Station with a very nice dinner for the firefighters during our monthly training last Monday. Sadly, last Saturday, we had the memorial service for one of our volunteers, Freddie Barnard, who bravely battled pancreatic cancer. He'll be greatly missed by all who knew him, he's with the Lord now and, “Well done, good and faithful servant” are the words I'm sure he's hearing. Well, it seems the change of seasons is fully come, warm, dry fall gives way to mud season. We're thankful for it all, and looking forward to spending time with family and friends in the days ahead. Remember to pray for those who may be experiencing feelings of loneliness or isolation and call or drop them a line to let them know you're thinking of them. Blessings, Doug
