Greetings from Capps. Spring/Winter continues in our neck of the woods. Hopefully we're past freezing weather now. It seems like every other day was good for a stretch but glad to see more warm, sunny days. When I'm not working at the nursery, I've been building another chicken pen. We have a broody hen sitting on eggs that are just about to hatch. We watched online sermons last Sunday, still no substitute for worship and fellowship in person. I had to make a run to Home Depot on Monday for materials. Still a pretty strange vibe but we're seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. At last check, it looks like we may be easing up in a few weeks. Trust the Lord but continue to use wisdom, that's my stance. Our friend Sally Wakefield in Capps was thrilled that her neighbor, Monty, is back and mowing lawns again. I'm hoping for grazing support in the next week or so to keep my pastures manageable. I'm really missing my folks at Hillcrest Home and look forward to being able to return there this summer. The isolation definitely makes things harder for those already battling loneliness and depression. Remember to keep them in your prayers and make a phone call to let friends know you're thinking of them and they are not forgotten. Blessings, Doug
