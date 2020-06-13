Greetings from Capps. We had a very nice visit with my (virus-free) brother and his wife last week. They were on their way to the Midwest to see a new grand-baby who is 5 months old. We picnicked at the Buffalo and went to eat at a virtually empty restaurant in Branson, Missouri. The heat came on when they left, boy what a day last Thursday with the heat index in the 100’s. I'm getting a little more acclimated to the humidity as this is our third summer here but nonetheless, thank the Lord for AC. Capps Batavia Fire Department had our monthly board meeting Monday night. Wednesday night we trained on the new PPE we recently purchased to bring us up to snuff with guidelines. Supply chains for this and other product continue to be slow as industry emerges from shutdowns. Please remember as things heat up and dry out to be careful with burning. We’re hoping for an uneventful summer for the Department. Next Saturday, June 20, the Homesteaders Swap Meet will be at Capps Mini Storage on old Capps Road again from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. I got to see my friend Gene at the Townhouse café last Tuesday, his wife does temporary stints at the hospital. He's lost over 100 pounds and looks great. Hope you have a great summer, stay safe and walk in wisdom, not fear. Blessings, Doug
