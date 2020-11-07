Greetings from Capps. After nearly 10 inches of rain the week before last, things straightened up pretty well with sunny days in the 70’s last week. I took advantage of it to get some outside work done. Getting all the pastures put to bed, working on barns and fence, hard to believe it is November already. We had a real good service at Capps Full Gospel on Sunday night, some folks gave their hearts to Jesus, always precious to witness. Bobby Huskey preached on Zacchaeus with a ladder prop for a tree. He and his brother, Billy, are building a porch for Francis Flippo around the corner from the church. She got a new shed from Miller a few weeks ago also. It looked like the polling place at the Trinity Baptist Church in Capps was steady every time I went by last Tuesday. I've prayed and voted so I won't be losing any sleep either way. Please forgive me for mis-advertising the Swap Meet for last Saturday. According to Gayla, it will take place, weather permitting, today (Saturday) from 9-noon at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps Road off Hwy 392. Our friend Leo Wakefield had to be hospitalized with a severe gout flareup. Please keep him in your prayers. As 2020 winds down, I'd encourage you to tie up loose ends, mend fences and bury hatchets that need burying because there's no guarantee of tomorrow and life is too short to hold a grudge. Blessings, Doug
