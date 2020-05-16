Greetings from Capps. (The unofficial center of the universe, just in case you've forgotten) Things continue to green up and thankfully, with cooler temperatures, the bugs haven't come on too strong yet. Leo Wakefield came home from Hillcrest last Friday, praising God. He'll be a while recovering but is in good spirits. We saw the vintage aircraft flyover to honor our healthcare workers on Saturday afternoon. Looks like they missed Capps by a few miles, probably following Hwy 412. Area churches are able to resume services for those who are venturing out more. Most congregations will continue to stream their services online for folks at home. We had a little over half of our usual number at Restoration Life in Batavia Sunday and about the same at Capps Full Gospel Sunday night. It's very refreshing to be back in the house of the Lord. There were many testimonials of God's provision and care through the last few months. Hair stylists have been understandably swamped and it's not too hard to see who has and hasn't gotten clipped yet. The Homesteaders Swap Meet will resume today(Saturday) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Capps Mini-Storage on Old Capps road just off Hwy 392. There won't be any fee for set-up and the schedule going forward will be the first and third Saturdays, same time and location. Just a reminder that although we live in a relatively safe place, all things considered, it is still an hour to be vigilant. We definitely need wisdom in this time of uncertainty. God bless, Doug
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.