Greetings from Capps. We've finally had our first frost (last Saturday morning) so it's beginning to feel more like Fall. Our friends, Don and Janet Mounts, ministered last Sunday night on “Reversing the curse” and several people came forward for prayer. They're on their way back to Florida but hope to visit again soon. They say that when they come to the Harrison area, they feel like the cares just roll away and they are refreshed. I can certainly relate, this is a special place. Pastor David Grant’s son Steven will be visiting this week. We look forward to hearing him speak and play his saxophone this Sunday at Restoration Life Fellowship in Batavia. His daughter and son-in-law and their toddler are coming as well. (We're hoping they'll really like it here.) The Homesteaders Fall Festival will be Saturday (today) from 8 to 12 p.m. There will be lots of animals, crafts, entertainment, etc. It may be the last Swap meet this season but as Paul Harvey used to say…”stand by for News”. Monday, Oct. 21 will be the monthly training meeting for Capps Batavia firefighters at 7 p.m. at the Capps firehouse. As always, I welcome your announcements, events, visits or other news about, from or pertaining to the Capps area or its residents. God bless, Doug.
